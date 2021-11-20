Queen faces heavy demands to strip Harry, Meghan's titles after US chat show

Royal fans are not pleased by Meghan's recent PR stunt/File footage

Queen Elizabeth is facing an enormous amount of pressure to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles.



The demands to take off their titles started growing after Meghan took part in the Ellen Degeneres show.

Royal fans have hit out at the Duchess for making "a mockery of British Royalty" during her chat with Ellen.

In one of the segments of the show, the Duchess took part in a prank in which she had to say and do what the host told her in front of members of the public.

However, royal fans were not pleased by Meghan's PR stunt.

One said Meghan is "clearly just exploiting the title and wants zero to do with the royal family."

While another lashed out, "Now is definitely the time to strip Meghan of her royal title on the grounds that she is not acting appropriately in public to carry the title that represents the royal family."