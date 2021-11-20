Royal family ‘wouldn’t bother’ with Meghan Markle’s Ellen chat: report

Experts recently weighed in on Meghan Markle’s recent chat with Ellen DeGeneres and admitted that there is ‘no way’ the royal family would ‘ever bother’ with the royal now.



Royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwillaims made this claim.

He believes the allegedly ‘cringy’ saga would become table gossip for the Firm and even admitted that he’d love to “be a fly on the wall” when news reaches the Palace.

For those unversed, Meghan’s interview with the TV show host included a prank where the former royal drank milk straight from a baby’s bottle, pretended to be a cat, ate a nacho like a chipmunk and shared open-ended jokes about an elephant and a cookie jar.

While speaking to The Sun he admitted, "I don’t think the royals would have bothered watching, but I’d love to be a fly on the wall when they see the clips of her animal impersonations.”

Not only that, "There’s absolutely no doubt when you make a fool of yourself like that, it was just so silly, all of it."

"It’s an extraordinary slice of American life to watch, and one thing can be absolutely certain - that’s not something Meghan would have ever been able to do as a senior working member of the Royal family.”

“The way Ellen handles celebrities, I didn’t think the palace had much to worry about, and they didn’t because she’s cut loose and she’s found freedom."