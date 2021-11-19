 
Friday November 19, 2021
Detained Syrian singer Omar Souleyman released in Turkey

Souleyman has won international recognition for his melodic mix of dance and folk music

By AFP
November 19, 2021
Ankara: Celebrated Syrian singer Omar Souleyman was released Friday after being detained in southeast Turkey, his lawyer said.

"Omar Souleyman was released at 10:00 am (0700 GMT)," his lawyer Resit Tuna said.

Souleyman was detained on Wednesday in the southern Turkish city of Sanliurfa, where he has been running a bakery since escaping Syria´s civil war which began in 2011.

He was in custody for 24 hours at a police station in Sanliurfa, a province 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the Syrian border, before being taken on Thursday to a shelter serving as a detention centre for people due to be deported from Turkey, Tuna said.

Sanliurfa governor´s office was not able to immediately confirm the singer´s release when contacted.

Souleyman has won international recognition for his melodic mix of dance and folk music, collaborating with artists such as Bjork and the Blur´s frontman Damon Albarn.