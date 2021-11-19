Detained Syrian singer Omar Souleyman released in Turkey

Ankara: Celebrated Syrian singer Omar Souleyman was released Friday after being detained in southeast Turkey, his lawyer said.
"Omar Souleyman was released at 10:00 am (0700 GMT)," his lawyer Resit Tuna said.
Souleyman was detained on Wednesday in the southern Turkish city of Sanliurfa, where he has been running a bakery since escaping Syria´s civil war which began in 2011.
He was in custody for 24 hours at a police station in Sanliurfa, a province 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the Syrian border, before being taken on Thursday to a shelter serving as a detention centre for people due to be deported from Turkey, Tuna said.
Sanliurfa governor´s office was not able to immediately confirm the singer´s release when contacted.
Souleyman has won international recognition for his melodic mix of dance and folk music, collaborating with artists such as Bjork and the Blur´s frontman Damon Albarn.
'I just kind of walked into her hotel room and sat down,' reveals Jennifer Aniston
Song 'Kusu Kusu' has received over 60 million views on YouTube
Kardashian slammed trolls on her recent post for suggesting she didn't spend enough time with her kids
The discovery came after archaeologists in Morocco in September identified clothesmaking tools fashioned from bone...
Gerber, 20, and Elordi, 24, dated for just over a year
Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost made their first red carpet appearance together in nearly 2 years