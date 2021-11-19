Model Kaia Gerber and ‘Euphoria’ actor Jacob Elordi call it quits

Gerber, 20, and Elordi, 24, dated for just over a year

Model Kaia Gerber and her actor beau Jacob Elordi have broken up after a year of dating, Page Six confirmed.

According to sources close to the young couple, their split was completely amicable.

The news comes hot on the heels of fan speculation about the status of their relationship; hawk-eyed fans noted Gerber’s pointed removal of Elordi’s pictures from her Instagram this week.





The 20-year-old has kept just one post featuring Elordi, 24, on her page – a slideshow from her 20th birthday in September.

Gerber and Elordi were last seen together at a Halloween party. Before that, they made their red carpet debut at the the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles on Sept. 25.

The two still follow each other on social media.