Meghan Markle leaves fans in rib tickling laughter with Ellen DeGeneres prank

Friday November 19, 2021
Meghan Markle takes fans by surprise while drinking milk straight from a baby bottle

By Hiba Anjum
November 19, 2021
Meghan Markle recently left fans in laughter over her prank segment alongside Ellen DeGeneres.

The entire prank was part of an IFB segment where the royal did everything dictated by Ellen via a hidden earpiece.

In the video, she met with a few vendors that set up stalls on Ellen’s lot and walked up to one selling crystals making humming noises and sipping on milk from a baby bottle.

Check it out below:

