Meghan Markle leaves fans in rib tickling laughter with Ellen DeGeneres prank

Meghan Markle recently left fans in laughter over her prank segment alongside Ellen DeGeneres.
The entire prank was part of an IFB segment where the royal did everything dictated by Ellen via a hidden earpiece.
In the video, she met with a few vendors that set up stalls on Ellen’s lot and walked up to one selling crystals making humming noises and sipping on milk from a baby bottle.
It was Meghan Markle's first TV talk show appearance since she became Duchess of Sussex
Prince Charles is on a visit to Egypt with Duchess Camilla
Drake was part of Travis Scott's Astroworld show, where ten people died in a crush, as a guest
Young Dolph was fatally shot outside a bakeshop in his hometown Memphis
Gal Gadot recently appeared in Netflix film "Red Notice"
The Queen sparked health concerns when she pulled out of Remembrance Sunday for a back sprain