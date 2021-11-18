Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough welcome twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough are now parents to adorable twins! The couple welcomed their twin kids, named Gia and Jai through surrogacy.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the Veer Zaara star shared the heart warming news with her friends and fans.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family," wrote the Kal Ho Naa Ho star, 46, alongside a selfie of herself and husband.

The Salaam Namaste actress also thanked the doctor, nurses and the surrogate for being part of their 'incredible journey. "We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia."

Preity and Gene tied the knot in 2016 and are currently living in Los Angeles.