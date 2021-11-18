DHAKA: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday announced 12—player squad for the first T20I against Bangladesh, which will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium on Friday.
All-rounder Imad Wasim and batter Asif Ali, who were part of the playing XI during the T20 World Cup, have been dropped for the first T20.
The match will start at 1400 local time.
Pakistan squad:
The second and third T20Is will be played at the same venue on 20 and 22 November.
