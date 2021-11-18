Pakistan skipper Babar Azam during a practice session.

DHAKA: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday announced 12—player squad for the first T20I against Bangladesh, which will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium on Friday.



All-rounder Imad Wasim and batter Asif Ali, who were part of the playing XI during the T20 World Cup, have been dropped for the first T20.

The match will start at 1400 local time.

Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (Captain)

Shadab Khan (Vice Captain)

Fakhar Zaman

Haider Ali

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)

Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shoaib Malik

The second and third T20Is will be played at the same venue on 20 and 22 November.