Thursday November 18, 2021
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: PCB names 12-member squad for first T20I against Bangladesh

Imad Wasim and Asif Ali have been dropped from the playing XI for the first T20 against Bangladesh

By Web Desk
November 18, 2021
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam during a practice session.
DHAKA: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday announced 12—player squad for the first T20I against Bangladesh, which will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium on Friday.

All-rounder  Imad Wasim and batter Asif Ali, who were part of the playing XI during the T20 World Cup, have been dropped for the first T20.

The match will start at 1400 local time.

Pakistan squad:

  • Babar Azam (Captain)
  • Shadab Khan (Vice Captain)
  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Haider Ali
  • Haris Rauf
  • Hasan Ali
  • Khushdil Shah
  • Mohammad Nawaz
  • Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)
  • Mohammad Wasim Jr.
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Shoaib Malik

The second and third T20Is will be played at the same venue on 20 and 22 November.