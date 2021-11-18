Meghan Markle causing ‘dread’ in Buckingham Palace with Ellen DeGeneres teaser

Experts recently weighed in on Meghan Markle brand new interview teaser with Ellen DeGeneres and admitted it seems ‘dread’ is officially starting to set in.

This claim’s been made by royal expert and author Angela Levin and during her interview with The Sun, she touched on Meghan’s brand new interview teaser with Ellen DeGeneres.

"Meghan was acting that everything was wonderful and so funny and isn't she sweet and a bit shy. And it's not going to work really.”



She also went on to say that Meghan is just “trying to be a really natural ordinary girl. She's desperate for publicity, desperate for people to watch and see her.”

In light of this, there is a possibility that this announcement “will spark dread” among Buckingham Palace staffers.