Olivia Wilde shows support for beau Harry Styles by rocking his concert merch

Olivia was spotted out in merch from Harry's 'Love on Tour' concert

Olivia Wilde once again displayed her love and support to beau Harry Styles by stepping out in Los Angeles in his Love on Tour concert merch on November 16, reported People.

The actor turned filmmaker was spotted grabbing coffee at a Starbucks in LA in a short-sleeved t-shirt from Styles’ merchandise collection.

The cream coloured shirt featured two distinctive black bunnies printed on it, along with the words ‘LOVE ON TOUR’ splashed across the front in orange.

Wilde was photographed in the shirt just a day after fans spotted her at Styles’ San Diego concert, which she attended with her two kids Otis and Daisy, who she shares with ex-husband Jason Sudeikis.

The outing marked the second time that the Booksmart director was seen in Styles’ merch; she was earlier seen wearing a black hoodie that said ‘Treat People with Kindness’.

She has also been photographed wearing the Watermelon Sugar singer’s gold cross necklace at the Gucci Love Parade in LA earlier this month.