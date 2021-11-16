Taylor Swift freaks out after ‘Boy Meets World’ actor endorses ‘Red (Taylor’s version)’

Taylor Swift who is an 11-time Grammy winner, left fans swooning over her as she ‘freaked out’ meeting with Boy Meets World actor on Monday.

Amid mega popularity of her newly launched re-recorded album, Red (Taylor’s version), Swift witnessed a fan girl moment of her own.

As reported by E! , a TikTok video surfaced online, which shows William Daniels lauding her new album.

Known for his role George Feeny, the actor expressed, “You know, some things get better with age, like the wisdom of Mr. Feeny."

"So, I'm here to tell you to listen to the new and better version of Red by Taylor Swift," he added.

Daniels added that his review ‘was based on his granddaughter, Grace’s recommendations’.

Responding to the message, the Blank Space hit-maker wrote, “My brother and I are FREAKING OUT, we're huge fans!!!

This is so awesome. Thank you! And thank you Grace!!!"