Britney Spears celebrates conservatorship termination by painting the town red

Britney Spears recently turned to social media to reminisce over the first outing she’s had since the termination of her conservatorship.

The update was posted to Instagram and included a caption that read, What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time!!! I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night !!!!”

“I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!! I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH !!!! I’m so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did … he has truly turned my life around … I’m forever thankful for that !!!!”

She also went on to write, “What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much … so thank you!!!!”

“Psssss please do not laugh at my latest post!!!! I realized I got really excited with my lime green shoulder padded shirt !!! The only person I’ve ever seen wear shoulder pads is @HaileyBieber.”

“She was me for Halloween … I think I won brownie points with my kids!!!! But seriously though … how freaking cool is that ???? Okay so I posted four times in one day in the same shirt …. I liked the way it made me feel and I never knew shoulder pads were extremely flattering !!!!”