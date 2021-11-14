Taylor Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s version)’ bags two Spotify records

Taylor Swift bagged another recognition with her newly-launched album Red (Taylor’s version), breaking a pair of Spotify records.

The music streaming platform on Sunday announced that the Grammy winner’s fresh from the studio set has become the ‘most-streamed within a day by a female singer.’

The platform Tweeted with their official handle, “On Friday, November 12th, Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) broke the record for the most-streamed album in a day by a female.”

“and Taylor broke the record for the most-streamed female in a day in Spotify history,” it announced.

Lauding the pop-star for the achievement, Spotify also added, “We’ll remember this day in history all too well. Congratulations @taylorswift13.”

The much-anticipated album is re-recorded version of the Blank Space singer’s 2012 hit songs.

Red (Taylor’s version) is the second release under Swift’s mission to launch remake of her all six albums.

The mission is a countermeasure to regain some ownership of her music which was decided after Swift’s manager Scooter Braun sold her masters to an investment company.