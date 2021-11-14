‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin slams Netflix, producers for ‘wretched’ treatment

Baskin slammed Netflix for dealing with her 'wretchedly' ahead of her new show with Discovery+

Animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who shot to fame with Netflix’s Tiger King, has once again sounded off on the show’s producers, saying that they treated her in a “wretched” manner.

Baskin, who’s sued the streaming giant and Royal Goode Productions in an effort to stop them from using her footage in the upcoming Tiger King sequel, is gearing up for a new two-part docuseries for Discovery+ titled Carole Baskin's Cage Fight.

When asked why she signed onto another show, Baskin told E! Online, “The producers of Tiger King were the only ones who have dealt with us in such a wretched manner.”

“We've just never been treated that way before so, you know, I'm not going to let one bad apple spoil the whole bunch,” she added, referring to her new team.

The conservationist’s upcoming show will take viewers behind the scenes of what she really does, which she says Discovery+ was “willing to cover unlike Netflix”.