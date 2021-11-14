Lady Gaga pens tribute for Britney Spears after conservatorship termination

Award-winning singer and songwriter Lady Gaga recently turned to social media and penned a loving note for Britney Spears in celebration of her conservatorship termination.
The singer shared her note to Instagram, alongside a photograph of their candid moment.
It even included a caption that showcased Gaga’s love for Spears and read, I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today you’re a superstar and a super-human being I LOVE YOU”. (sic)
The interview comes days before Adele's fourth album is released
Meghan Markle apologised to a UK court recently
Juhi Chawla turned 53 today and the media fraternity shared heart-filled wishes for the veteran on the occasion
'These issues – that she still admits are part of her journey,' shares Lady Gag's mother
Asim Azhar pledges to always stay by the cricket team's side
New updates on Radhe Shyam revealed