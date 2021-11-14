‘Twilight’ star Taylor Lautner announces engagement to Tay Dome

‘Twilight’ star Taylor Lautner has taken to social media to announce his engagement to Tay Dome.

A candid snap of the entire proposal planning was showcased to Instagram by both, his lovely bride-to-be, as well as the actor.

It featured brightly lit candles along a pathway, rose petals across the floor and a proposal on the knee in a tux and shimmery dress.

There was even a caption that read, “my absolute best friend I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU”

Taylor’s announcement featured the same video his lady-love, but with a separate caption that read, 11.11.2021 And just like that, all of my wishes came true”.



