Saturday November 13, 2021
‘Twilight’ star Taylor Lautner announces engagement to Tay Dome

By Hiba Anjum
November 14, 2021
‘Twilight’ star Taylor Lautner has taken to social media to announce his engagement to Tay Dome.

A candid snap of the entire proposal planning was showcased to Instagram by both, his lovely bride-to-be, as well as the actor.

It featured brightly lit candles along a pathway, rose petals across the floor and a proposal on the knee in a tux and shimmery dress.

There was even a caption that read, “my absolute best friend I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU”

Taylor’s announcement featured the same video his lady-love, but with a separate caption that read, 11.11.2021 And just like that, all of my wishes came true”.

