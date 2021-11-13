Paris Hilton ties the knot with Carter Reum in intimate Bel-Air ceremony

After officially tying the knot with Carter Reum, Paris Hilton has taken to social media with a photo-op of her wedding gown straight from her grandfather’s Bel-Air estate.
For those unversed, Paris married to venture capitalist boyfriend Carter Reum this Thursday, on the property of her late grandfather, hotelier and philanthropist Barron Hilton.
The 40-year-old’s wedding dress is a custom design by Oscar de la Renta and features a full-length floral lace design, with a high neckline and sheer veil.
Her makeup for the event was classic, she sported a nude lip and smoky eye makeup which paired perfectly with her French tip manicure.
