Friday November 12, 2021
Paris Hilton ties the knot with Carter Reum in intimate Bel-Air ceremony

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have officially tied the knot on her grandfather’s Bel-Air estate

By Hiba Anjum
November 13, 2021
After officially tying the knot with Carter Reum, Paris Hilton has taken to social media with a photo-op of her wedding gown straight from her grandfather’s Bel-Air estate.

For those unversed, Paris married to venture capitalist boyfriend Carter Reum this Thursday, on the property of her late grandfather, hotelier and philanthropist Barron Hilton.

The 40-year-old’s wedding dress is a custom design by Oscar de la Renta and features a full-length floral lace design, with a high neckline and sheer veil.

Her makeup for the event was classic, she sported a nude lip and smoky eye makeup which paired perfectly with her French tip manicure.

 
