Taylor Swift slays her Princess Diana’s ‘Revenge Dress’ look on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

Taylor Swift’s November 11 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, turned into a fashion moment as she stepped in Princess Diana’s ‘Revenge Dress’.
The Grammy winner was invited as a guest on the talk show to talk about her then-upcoming album.
To make the evening memorable, the Blank Space hit-maker donned a modern version of the famed outfit, paired with minimum jewellery and light make up with a twist of her iconic red lipstick.
The perfect classy look turned the songster into an elegant lady as she wore off-shoulder dress with a low-cut neckline.
For those unversed, Princes Diana was spotted wearing the black gown on June 2, 1994 as pap snapped her.
She was seen in public after her ex-husband, Prince Charles’s publicly admitted being unfaithful to her.
The Princess of Wales' brief public appearance proved to be a major fashion moment in the history.
