Ed Sheeran weighs in on all the pop stars who want to see him ‘actively failing’

Award-winning and songwriter Ed Sheeran recently sat down for a chat and weighed in on some of the pop stars who’ve wanted him to “actively” fail.

The singer made this admission while speaking on the Halfcast podcast, after Stormzy, Dave and Sir Elton John congratulated him on the achievement with = (Equals).

He started off by admitting, “In terms of people that actually root for me and want me to win”

“I know so many artists who, whenever I win, scoff, and actually actively want me to fail.”

However, “They would never tell me, I just know. I hang around with people and I hear things.”

Before concluding he also added, “Stormzy is the most good-hearted successful person I know that genuinely is overjoyed for my success.”