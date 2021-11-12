Twitter expresses love, encouragement for Pakistan as T20 World Cup campaigns ends in dismay

Photo:AFP

Pakistan cricket fans gave their national team a pat on the back after Australia dragged the Men in Green out of T20 World Cup with a win over it through a stellar knock by left-handed batsman Matthew Wade during the tournament's semi-final on Thursday.

Pakistan had handed Australia over a 176-runs target but late blitz by Wade sealed their fate.

However, the Men in Green, who remained undefeated throughout the tournament till today, were showered with love and encouragement from millions on social media.

'Be proud'



PM Imran Khan cheered Pakistan up, saying he has been through similar "disappointments" in the cricket grounds.

He told the national squad to stay proud of the "quality of the cricket" they played, instead of being disheartened.

The premier also congratulated Australia for their win that led them into the T20 World Cup final.

"To Babar Azam & the team: I know exactly how all of you are feeling right now bec I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket field. But you shd all be proud of the quality of cricket you played & the humility you showed in your wins. Congratulations Team Australia," PM Imran Khan wrote.

'United the land'



'All praise for Pakistan'

Education minister Shafqat Mahmood said the national squad not lucky enough to win this match despite playing "well".

Despite the loss in a crucial match, Mahmood praised the Men in Green for their exceptional performance that made it a "great tournament".

"Exciting semi final. Pakistan played well but unlucky in the end. Hasan catch drop turned the tables. Happens in the game. But all praise for Pakistan team for having a great tournament. Brought Pakistan back on the cricketing map," Mahmood wrote.

'Excellent cricket again'

Hammad Azhar lauded the national squad's overall performance in the T20 World Cup, saying that the "boys played well".

Azhar hoped that the team will see "many wins in the future" as new stars are emerging in the team.

"Well played boys. The Pakistani side is playing excellent cricket again. New stars are emerging and there will be many wins in the future."

'We still love you'

'Shining like the brightest of stars'



Politician Ayaz Latif Palijo praised the team for their collective efforts.

'You fought well'

Meanwhile, Pakistan cricket fans praised the national squad for showing a lot of heart ever since their T20 World Cup campaign began on October 24.

Asfandyar Bhittani praised Babar Azam and Company for fighting till the end.

Hussain Nadim was "super proud" of the boys for bringing the national team this far.

Noreen Khan was "absolutely gutted" for the Men in Green.

Popular Vlogger Arsalan thanked Pakistan too for their hard-fought campaign.

Indian cricketer Harbajan Singh said it was a "great spell".

Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade stood unbeaten as Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second Twenty20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday and set up a title clash with New Zealand.



Chasing 177 for victory, Australia were in trouble at 96-5 when Stoinis (40) and Wade, who hit three successive sixes in his 41, put on 81 to finish off the match with one over to spare in Dubai.

David Warner made 49 before being caught behind off leg-spinner Shadab Khan who took four wickets.