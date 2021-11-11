Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam becomes fastest to score 2,500 T20I runs, breaks Kohli's record

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. AFP/File

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has become the fastest to score 2,500 T20I runs, achieving the feat in 62 innings.

The skipper broke another record of India's Virat Kohli, who had scored 2,500 T20I runs in 68 innings, during the Men In Green's semi-final clash against Australia Thursday.

Babar Azam, with his fourth half-century in the tournament last week, had surpassed the record of former Sri Lanka batsman Mahela Jayawardene’s record of most runs by a captain in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

Babar had then accumulated 264 runs in the tournament. Jayawardene had scored 201 runs as captain of Sri Lanka in 2012.

The inning of 66 was Babar’s 4th score of fifty or more in this edition of the tournament, no other player has scored more than 4 half-centuries in a single edition of ICC T20 World Cup — the two others to do so are Kohli and Australia’s Matthew Hayden, who is the current batting consultant of Pakistan team.