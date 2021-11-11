Jay Park, Wiz Khalif’s song ‘Break Your Heart’ release date announced

The American rapper of South Korean descent, Jay Park is gearing up to make headlines in the music industry as he joins hand with Wiz Khalifa for his upcoming track.

Taking to its social media accounts, 7SIX9 Entertainment lunched a poster for the song, titled as Break Your Heart, on Thursday.

The song which is the second release under the banner of ‘Dream-X Project’, is slated to launch on November 18.

The said project enables the international artists to come together to produce iconic cross-border music.

The maiden release of the project was Season for Love, brought into being by a Chinese singer, Silence Wang and Australian songster Lenka.

Park who was a former member of k-pop band 2PM, managed under JYP entertainment, stepped out to set-up is hip-hop label AOMG.

The company has already brought artist like, Simon Dominic, Loco, Gray and Lee Hi under its roof.