Hiba Bukhari shares ethereal pictures from her trip up North

Actor Hiba Bukhari is blowing off some steam amid her busy work schedule in the Northern areas of Pakistan.

The Fitoor star turned to her Instagram this week to share serene photos from her trip in the mountains. In one photo, Hiba was seen sitting by a river stream in a red jacket. The diva, who donned eastern wear for the day, paired her look with red joggers.

In another photo, Hiba looked like an absolute beauty in a green velvet ethnic wear coordinate with a grey pashmina shawl.



In another photo, Hiba flaunted her blonde tresses as she struck a pose amid the picturesque views up North.





