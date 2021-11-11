Hiba Bukhari shares ethereal pictures from her trip up North

Actor Hiba Bukhari is blowing off some steam amid her busy work schedule in the Northern areas of Pakistan.
The Fitoor star turned to her Instagram this week to share serene photos from her trip in the mountains. In one photo, Hiba was seen sitting by a river stream in a red jacket. The diva, who donned eastern wear for the day, paired her look with red joggers.
In another photo, Hiba looked like an absolute beauty in a green velvet ethnic wear coordinate with a grey pashmina shawl.
In another photo, Hiba flaunted her blonde tresses as she struck a pose amid the picturesque views up North.
McConaughey said he's not opposed to the vaccine for kids older than 11, and that his son is also vaccinated
Joshi found the recording last year, stored away among other belongings in his attic at home
An artist exhibiting Justin Bieber’s fake art-pieces was exposed and hit by a legal blow
Kris Jenner is reportedly worried for her 24-year-old daughter, Kylie Jenner 'losing millions'
'For the record, Ryan’s mama is an AMAZING WOMAN,' jokes Dwayne Johsnson
Ed Sheeran talked about conceiving his daughter, Lyra saying, "I did think it was a miracle"