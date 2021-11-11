Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s ‘chemistry’ is ‘like newlyweds: Insider

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have overtaken the hearts of fans with their affectionate displays of affection, and sources reveal they are still acting like newlyweds.

According to sources close to People magazine, "They have the best chemistry."

They also went on to reveal, "Gwen and Blake are doing well. They act like newlyweds.”

This firey chemistry was also on display at Gwen’s last show during her Las Vegas residency.

There she was joined by her husband for a Happy Anywhere duet and took fans by surprise.

The couple announced their engagement back in 2020, after nearly five years of dating and got married in July, in the subsequent year at an Oklahoma family ranch.