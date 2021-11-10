Emily Ratajkowski finds Pete Davidson ‘super charming’

Emily vouched for Davidson's charm amid rumours of him dating Kim Kardashian

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski is the latest to vouch for comedian Pete Davidson’s charm amid rumours of him dating Kim Kardashian, reported Page Six.

Talking to Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Emily shared why she thinks the Saturday Night Live star is so often linked to A-Listers, branding him “super charming”.

Emily, who worked with Davidson on an SNL campaign recently, said, “He's a professional. First of all, you should know that about Pete,” before listing his height as another feature that’s attractive to women.

“Guys are like, ‘Wow. What's that guy got?' And I'm like, I mean, he seems super charming. He's vulnerable. He's lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!" she added.

Davidson has famously been linked to numerous other beauties, including singer Ariana Grande, actor Kate Beckinsale, model Kaia Gerber, and most recently, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.