T20 World Cup: England name replacement for Jason Roy

England's Jason Roy (L) walks off the field after a injury during the ICC men’s T20 World Cup match against South Africa at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Credit. — AFP/File

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup's technical committee on Monday approved James Vince as a replacement for Jason Roy in the England squad, a statement said.

Roy was ruled out for the remainder of the mega-event after he had suffered a calf injury last week, following which England named right-hand batter Vince — who has played 13 Tests, 19 ODIs, and 13 T20Is.

The right-hand batter was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of the COVID-19 quarantine requirements.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 consists of Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull, and Ian Bishop (Independent Members).