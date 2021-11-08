UN chief expresses gratitude to Leonardo DiCaprio for climate action work

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed gratitude to Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio for his continuous support for climate action work and as peace messenger for the UN.



The UN office shared photos of the Titanic actor and Guterres from COP26 summit on its official Instagram handle with a gratitude note from the chief.

The UN chief’s message reads: “@leonardodicaprio was at #COP21 in 2015 when the #ParisAgreement was adopted. He has continued to promote its implementation ever since then.”

It added “At #COP26, I got to thank him for his #ClimateAction work and support for the #UnitedNations as our Messenger of Peace.”

Earlier this week, DiCaprio also held meeting with John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, to discuss the newly launched Global Methane Pledge on the sidelines of COP26.

The pledge aims to catalyze global action and strengthen support for existing international methane emission reduction initiatives to advance technical and policy work that will serve to underpin participants’ domestic actions.