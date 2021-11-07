American veterans think Prince Harry is 'dishonourable',

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US after stepping down from their royal duties.
A royal expert on Thursday claimed that she has received several emails from American veterans outraged that Prince Harry is giving the awards on American Veterans Day.
Angela Levin said that the veterans said "He (Harry) is 'so dishonourable', he will use the occasion as a PR exercise or for another documentary."
She said, "It's not just the UK where his popularity is plummeting. The event is in NY on The Intrepid a boat that was used in WWII and has now been turned into a museum. The wrong place they feel to "exploit" American military "honour."
Angela Levin is known for her criticism of the royal couple based in California.
Perrie Edwards marked her and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's 5th anniversary
Travis Scott starrer event turned into a nightmare when a crowd surge broke out mid-show, killing eight people
Anil Kapoor is having a trip down memory lane as he dropped throwback picture daughters on social media
Feroze Khan says he will miss his Turkish friend
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson sparked romance rumours after they were spotted holding hands recently
Kim Kardashian sparked romance rumours with Pete Davidson after she was seen holding hands with him