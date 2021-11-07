PTI is making attempts to 'rob and snatch people's right to vote': Shahbaz Sharif

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. — Twitter

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said that the ruling PTI is making attempts to "rob and snatch people's right to vote," and that action should be taken against the government following the revelations of rigging in the Daska by-polls, Geo.tv reported Sunday.

In an official statement, Shahbaz said that after being exposed for rigging the Daska by-polls, Imran Niazi needed the "black electoral reforms, the National Accountability Bureau Amendment Ordinance, and electronic voting machines (EVMs)" to cover his government's wrongdoing.

He went on to say that PM Imran Khan should step down from his post if he has any respect for the law, democracy, and political ethics.

It should be noted that two days ago, the ECP had released an inquiry report about the Daska by-polls being rigged and had revealed that the election officials and other government functionaries "did not play their designated role in a requisite manner [and] they were found puppets in the hands of their unlawful masters".



The PML-N president said that the masses should support Opposition parties to prevent the government from implementing its "dark plan to enslave people."

"This horrible conspiracy will be buried with this controversial government," he maintained, per the statement.

Shahbaz further said that being a powerful person, Prime Minister Imran Khan should let the law take its course since his government's misconduct has been exposed.

"A prime minister needs bravery and determination, just like Nawaz Sharif, to face the law and appear before the court," he said.

He also lambasted the government for increasing the price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and said: "Following the historic rise in prices of essential commodities including flour, sugar, electricity, gas, and petrol, the government is further oppressing the nation by purchasing LNG at the highest ever rate."

He said that the people of the country will have to pay the price of the government's criminal behaviour.

"From flour to medicine, from sugar to LNG, corruption, incompetence and looting are on the rise," he said.

In a bid to avert the looming gas crisis in the country, the Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) on Sunday announced that it has decided to procure an LNG cargo at the highest ever price of $30.6 per million British thermal units (MMBtu).