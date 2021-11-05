 
Friday November 05, 2021
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif sizzles in 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' redux

The song releases on Saturday

By Web Desk
November 05, 2021
'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' is  the new song from Rohit Shetty's film "Sooryavanshi" featuring Akhsay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

The track  is a recreation of the popular hit  from Akshay's 1994 movie "Mohra".

The song was originally filmed on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. 

Taking to Instagram,  Katrina Kaif shared a teaser of the song that would be launched on Saturday.

Bollywood action flick "Sooryavanshi" kicks off a slate of holiday season blockbuster releases on Friday as India´s Covid-battered cinemas try to lure audiences back into theatres and away from booming online streaming services.

"Sooryavanshi" -- starring top names Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh -- is the first marquee Bollywood film to be released on the big screen in 18 months.

Delayed since the start of the pandemic, Kumar stars as an anti-terrorism chief.