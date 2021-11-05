Katrina Kaif sizzles in 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' redux

'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' is the new song from Rohit Shetty's film "Sooryavanshi" featuring Akhsay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.
The track is a recreation of the popular hit from Akshay's 1994 movie "Mohra".
The song was originally filmed on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.
Taking to Instagram, Katrina Kaif shared a teaser of the song that would be launched on Saturday.
Bollywood action flick "Sooryavanshi" kicks off a slate of holiday season blockbuster releases on Friday as India´s Covid-battered cinemas try to lure audiences back into theatres and away from booming online streaming services.
"Sooryavanshi" -- starring top names Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh -- is the first marquee Bollywood film to be released on the big screen in 18 months.
Delayed since the start of the pandemic, Kumar stars as an anti-terrorism chief.
Eternals features a weapon inventor, Phastos, who shares a kid with his husband Ben
'My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family,' says Nick Jonas
Paris Hilton will be saying "I do" to Carter Reum on November 11
Cinemas shuttered in March 2020 under a strict lockdown when Covid-19 first hit the country, and then enjoyed a brief...
'1 Day To Go,' announce both Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan
'Katrina is all Botox!!! What happened to herrr' comment fans