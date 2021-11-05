Blake Shelton unveils his wedding song in tribute to wife Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton has finally released the song We Can Reach the Stars, he penned down as his wedding vows to pop star, Gwen Stefani.



Taking to Twitter, Shelton dropped a wedding picture and shared with his followers, “Gwen Stefani and I decided we were going to write our own vows.”

The country music icon went on explaining how he a gave birth to the swoon-worthy track to surprise his other half.

He wrote, "@gwenstefani and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding"

“but, I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead,” read the tweet.

Earlier in October, Shelton revealed that he had written a song for Stefani, however, he never officially launched it.

During his appearance on Late Night with Seth Myer, he opened up, "Gwen has always -- she is constantly on my (expletive) about, 'I should be writing more songs. How come you don't write more songs?'"

"And I have gotten lazy about it over the years. And so I decided, well, you know, I'll step up and come up with something, and so I did," told the singer.

"I want people to hear it. I mean, I married Gwen Stefani. I want everybody to hear that. I mean, that's the ultimate bragging rights."

The duo got married in a private ceremony at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch on July 3.

Since then, the couple has shared multiple lovely snaps of the special day with their fans.