Katrina Kaif shares rare picture with mother Suzanne Turquotte amid wedding rumours

Katrina Kaif appears in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar

By Web Desk
November 04, 2021
Katrina Kaif on Thursday shared a picture with her mother Suzanne Turquotte and sister Isabelle Kaif on Instagram to wish her fans on Diwali.

More than half a million people reacted to her picture  within an hour. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif 's new film Sooryavanshi is all set to hit cinemas on Friday.

The Rohit Shetty directorial film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Moreover, Katrina is reportedly preparing to tie the knot with Bollywood actor  Vicky Kaushal during the next couple of months.