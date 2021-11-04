BTS RM writes cryptic letter on strength and stability for ARMY

BTS front man RM is longing to meet fans.
Turning to Weverse on Wednesday, the 28-year-old wrote a lengthy note for his ARMY confessing that although he feels a little numeb at times, he wishes health and peace for his ARMY.
Excerpts from the letter, as translated by the fan page, read “And to this point, I myself have wandered far and wide in search of this feeling of security and peace/comfort. But I [now better understand] that people — not excluding myself, of course — often cannot help but [innately] desire a little bit of drama/thrill [in their lives]. It’s like an illness, feeling safe and comfortable for a moment, only to be shaken once again,” an excerpt of the translated letter read.
“Much time has passed since I first came to Seoul at 17 years old, But at times, I still get a strange feeling that nothing has changed at all. After all, I am only 28 years old, and I still need quite a few years until I can become the strong person I have long worked towards becoming,” he added.
He concluded his letter by telling fans that he misses them a lot.
“The winter that used to startle me, arriving all at once and with a sense of fear, has disappeared into days past. And the days have cleared into a pleasant season for taking walks. Let’s meet once the breezy days start to get a little warmer. As always, I will await that day while making music and keeping up with my physical and mental health. Hehe, I miss you!” RM concluded his letter.
Sofia Richie seemingly teases her ex Scott with her charming beauty
Salma Hayek previously wrote a blistering article recalling her sexual harassment experiences with Harvey
Stella McCartney said that fashion houses must "swap out bad business with good business" for the sake of the planet.
Kylie Jenner shares an adorable throwback photo of herself and Kendall Jenner
Lynne Spears has never had a formal role in the complex legal arrangement of her daughter
Adele to perform on star-studded ITV special concert