Thursday November 04, 2021
BTS RM writes cryptic letter on strength and stability for ARMY

RM promises to meet fans 'once the breezy days start to get a little warmer'

By Web Desk
November 04, 2021
BTS front man RM is longing to meet fans.

Turning to  Weverse on Wednesday,  the 28-year-old wrote a lengthy note for his  ARMY  confessing that although he feels a little numeb at times, he wishes health and  peace for his ARMY.

Excerpts from the letter, as translated by the fan page, read “And to this point, I myself have wandered far and wide in search of this feeling of security and peace/comfort. But I [now better understand] that people — not excluding myself, of course — often cannot help but [innately] desire a little bit of drama/thrill [in their lives]. It’s like an illness, feeling safe and comfortable for a moment, only to be shaken once again,” an excerpt of the translated letter read.

“Much time has passed since I first came to Seoul at 17 years old, But at times, I still get a strange feeling that nothing has changed at all. After all, I am only 28 years old, and I still need quite a few years until I can become the strong person I have long worked towards becoming,” he added. 

He concluded his letter by telling fans that he misses them a lot.

“The winter that used to startle me, arriving all at once and with a sense of fear, has disappeared into days past. And the days have cleared into a pleasant season for taking walks. Let’s meet once the breezy days start to get a little warmer. As always, I will await that day while making music and keeping up with my physical and mental health. Hehe, I miss you!” RM concluded his letter. 