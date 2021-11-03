Govt-TLP agreement a 'temporary solution', says Ali Mohammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan. — Twitter/NA of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan termed the current deal between the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the government a "temporary solution".

Speaking on Geo News talk show Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Ke Saath, the ministers said that the proscribed organisation will accept Parliament’s decision on the issue of the French ambassador's expulsion from the country.

Khan revealed that both sides have decided to keep the agreement secret for some time due to certain reasons.

Details of the agreement will come to light within seven to 10 days, he said, hinting at the release of TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi in a few days.

The minister added that the government’s negotiation team struck a deal with the proscribed outfit after receiving a nod from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that they will welcome the TLP into the national mainstream. The minister was of the view that Parliament will decide on the issue of the expulsion of the French ambassador from the country.



“The state struck a deal with its people to restore peace in the country,” he added.

"Did those people, who were opposing the deal, want to see another incident of Lal Masjid in the country?” he asked.

He said that the agreement was not a victory or defeat of any individual, but a victory of Pakistan. The minister said that anti-Pakistan elements did not want peace in the country. He said that they wanted bloodshed and another incident of “Lal Masjid” in the country.

PM Imran Khan to address nation today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to take the nation into confidence today (Wednesday) on the secretive deal that the government had struck with the proscribed TLP, sources had told Geo News.

The prime minister is expected to speak to the nation about the current economic, security, and political situation in the country, sources had said.

A day earlier, addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said the premier would also take the nation into confidence about the government's economic policies in his address on Wednesday.

The information minister had said the premier would announce a package for the masses in the address.