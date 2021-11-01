Angelina Jolie ‘using the kids’ against Brad Pitt for publicity: Insider

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie recently got called out for allegedly ‘using the children’ against Brad Pitt for the sake of better publicity.

A close pal and insider close to Brad Pitt revealed the news to The Post, and claimed, “Angelina’s using the kids.”

“It’s hard to understand how this behaviour of parading them around is in their best interest. Brad never takes the kids out publicly — and he rarely talks about them.”

Before concluding, the source added, “The children are, not surprisingly given Brad and Angelina’s characters, very independent-minded. They don’t do things they don’t want to do.”