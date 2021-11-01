Aryan Khan removes his Instagram profile picture after returning home

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has removed his profile picture from Instagram after he was released on bail on Saturday.



Aryan was released on bail in a drug case and returned home Mannat on October 30 after spending nearly three weeks in prison.

A day after he returned home, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son removed his display picture and kept it blank.

The star kid is followed by 1.9 million people including his father on Instagram.

Now, only a white space is visible on his account.

Aryan had last posted on the Facebook-owned app on August 15, 2021.

Sharing his stunning photo, he had captioned it, “Forgot about the mandatory graduation post. Better late than never I guess.”



