T20 World Cup: India lose by eight wickets against New Zealand

NZ captain Kane Williamson bucks up Indian counterpart Virat Kohli after a cricket match. Photo: AFP

DUBAI: India's chances to reach the T20 World Cup semi-finals diminished as Kiwis bagged an eight-wicket victory over the Men in Blue on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Earlier, New Zealand gave Indian batters a hard time, restricting them from forming solid partnerships or scoring big during India's innings, as they dismissed veteran cricketers KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Kohli and others.



New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had won the toss and chose to let India bat first against the Kiwis today (Sunday) as the two sides locked horns during the T20 World Cup match at the Dubai International Stadium.



The Kiwis had made one change from their opening loss to Pakistan with fast bowler Adam Milne coming in for Tim Seifert. Devon Conway will take over wicketkeeping duties.



"We are going to bowl, dew factor at this time of the year," Williamson said at the toss. "Look forward to another challenge."

India are coming off a week's rest, and received stinging social media abuse after their 10-wicket defeat to rivals Pakistan on October 24.

They have made two changes to their team with batsman Ishan Kishan and all-rounder Shardul Thakur coming in for the injured Suryakumar Yadav, who has back spasms, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"We would have bowled first as well. We need a solid start and to have wickets in hand," skipper Virat Kohli said.

"It´s ridiculous, we are playing twice in 10 days. The guys have recovered well. It´s another opportunity to come out and correct the mistakes."

Teams

India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), James Neesham, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)