Muneeb Butt on Aiman Khan's acting career: 'I don't ask her not to work or to work'

Actor Muneeb Butt is talking about Aiman Khan's career choices.
Speaking with BBC Urdu in a recent interview, Muneeb revealed that he does not partake in Aiman's choice to work.
"If my wife wants to give time to her family, to her child and enjoy family life, then I support her in that decision," he told the host.
Muneeb continued, "I don't ask her not to work or to work. She has the leverage to make her own decisions. If she does not want to work, she is not working. If she will want to, that is her own decision. I don't interfere in that."
The Baddua actor also shared that he has nothing to do with Aiman's choice of not working.
"People have turned me into a villain, saying, 'Muneeb Butt has made Aiman Khan quit acting.' There is nothing like that," the actor concluded.
