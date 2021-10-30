Asim Azhar rings in 25th birthday with Shah Rukh Khan-themed bash

Singer Asim Azhar is celebrating his birthday with a Shah Rukh Khan-themed party.

The Teriyaan singer landed in Lahore for a surprise birthday bash, arranged by rumored beau Meerub.

From Shah Rukh Khan- themed cake to a special screening for Pak vs Afg match, Asim's birthday in his words, was 'the best party ever.'

"THANK U FOR THE LOVE & WISHES. 25. p.s. @meruub you the best for the best surprise ever. gathering everyone i love. making sure i don’t miss the pak match & arranging the best themed party ever," Asim turned to his Instagram on Friday, sharing a video of the party decor.

On his Instagram Stories, the singer also documented moments from the T20 World Cup match, captioning that he 'couldn't have asked for a better birthday."



In another picture, Asim showed fans a zoomed version of his Shah Rukh Khan cake, featuring picture of the actor from famous movies.

Asim later re-shared a clip from Meerub to his Instagram Stories, where tall of the guests were getting ready for the match.



"Life is good. Alhamdulillah Pakistan Zindabad!!!" captioned Asim alongside another post, sharing glimpses from the night.





