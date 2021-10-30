Aryan Khan released from prison on bail

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan on Saturday received their son Aryan Khan, who was released from prison after Bombay high court granted him bail in a drug case.



Heavy contingent of police was deployed and barricades were put up outside the Arthur Road Jail ahead the release of Aryan.

Aryan remained in custody for three weeks.

He was set to walk out of jail on Friday, however, he spent another night in prison as his bail orders could not reach the prison authorities by the stipulated time of 5:30 pm.

Meanwhile, outside Khan’s residence Mannat, hundreds of fans have been waiting for the return of Aryan.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 2 following a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship party.