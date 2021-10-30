Dwayne Johnson transforms into Dwanta Claus for ‘12 Days of Red Notice’ giveaway

Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media and announced his plans for transforming into the jolly man-in-red, Dwanta Claus for this year’s ‘12 Days of Red Notice’ giveaway event.
For those unversed, the entire event will go on from November 1st to November 12th and will include a number of gifts, prizes and giveaways in preparation for the release of Red Notice.
The Rock announced the news via an Instagram video and candid caption that outlined the entire event since "MY FAVORITE part about this whole thing is giving you guys BIG, FUN, FREE [expletive]!!!!"
It will be "Starting [from] THIS MONDAY with our HOMETOWN HEROES ACROSS OUR COUNTRY".
John Krasinski will direct and appear in the film, which also stars Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge from 'Fleabag'
Aryan Khan was set to walk out of jail on Friday, however, he spent another night in prison as his bail orders could...
The Duke of York´s lawyers accused Virginia Giuffre of suing the prince "to achieve another payday" from her...
Madonna claps back against the negative undertones prevalent within the 'cancel culture'
Khloe Kardashian and daughter True test positive for Covid 19
Attorneys for 24-year-old Hannah Gutierrez issued the primary assertion on her behalf late on Thursday