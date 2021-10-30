Dwayne Johnson transforms into Dwanta Claus for ‘12 Days of Red Notice’ giveaway

Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media and announced his plans for transforming into the jolly man-in-red, Dwanta Claus for this year’s ‘12 Days of Red Notice’ giveaway event.

For those unversed, the entire event will go on from November 1st to November 12th and will include a number of gifts, prizes and giveaways in preparation for the release of Red Notice.

The Rock announced the news via an Instagram video and candid caption that outlined the entire event since "MY FAVORITE part about this whole thing is giving you guys BIG, FUN, FREE [expletive]!!!!"

It will be "Starting [from] THIS MONDAY with our HOMETOWN HEROES ACROSS OUR COUNTRY".

