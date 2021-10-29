Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir honored at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night

Pakistani celebrity couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir have been honored at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night with awards.



The star-studded ceremony was held in Dubai on Thursday, October 28.

Superstar Mahira Khan and Bollywood stars Nora Fatehi, Kajol, Sunny Leone, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui also attended the ceremony.

Later, Sajal turned to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with husband Ahad Raza Mir and dubbed him her ‘hero’.

Tagging Ahad, Sajal captioned the picture “Hey! My hero. @ahadrazamir,” followed by a heart emoji.

In the picture, the Alif actor and Ahad can be seen posing with their awards.



Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after Sajal shared the stunning photo.

Commenting on the post, Sajal’s brother-in-law Ali Ansari said, “Stay blessed” along with a heart emoji.

Sajal also shared a sweet photo with Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ahad in her Insta Stories.



