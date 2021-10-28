‘Squid Game’ creator roasts LeBron James for ‘hate filled criticism’: ‘Like Space Jam 2?’

Squid Game’s director and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk refuses to tolerate hate-filled criticism towards his show, and not even LeBron James could get away with it.

The conversation arose when Hwang was asked about LeBron’s comments to The Guardian.

Director Hwang started off his reaction with a dig of his own and admitted, “Have you seen ‘Space Jam 2’?”

He also went on to add, “LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series.”

“But I wouldn’t change my ending,” Director Hwang made clear.

“That’s my ending” and “If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel.”

"I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.'”