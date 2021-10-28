Bella Hadid gushes over Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai

Bella Hadid took to Instagram and wrote a heartwarming birthday note for her, along with some endearing photos

Fashion icon Bella Hadid is gushing over her little niece Khai and how she came as a big blessing in everyone's lives.

The supermodel, 25, spoke about sister Gigi Hadid’s daughter with British singer Zayn Malik, during a chat with Daily Pop on E!.

"I want to be with the baby and I want to wake up early and be there,” said aunt Bella about her 13-month-old niece.

"I never knew that I could have this much joy in my life. She's the biggest gift. Our family has changed in the best way for the better,” she shared.

"Are there full-time aunties out there?" she said, adding that she could spend her entire day with the baby.

Last month, when Khai turned one, her aunt took to Instagram and wrote a heartwarming birthday note for her, along with some endearing photos.

"Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with…. I didn't know my heart could grow this big!!!!" she wrote.

"You make me smile when I'm sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive. I can't wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all @gigihadid@zayn thank you for my forever best friend,” she added.