Bella Hadid gushes over Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai

Fashion icon Bella Hadid is gushing over her little niece Khai and how she came as a big blessing in everyone's lives.
The supermodel, 25, spoke about sister Gigi Hadid’s daughter with British singer Zayn Malik, during a chat with Daily Pop on E!.
"I want to be with the baby and I want to wake up early and be there,” said aunt Bella about her 13-month-old niece.
"I never knew that I could have this much joy in my life. She's the biggest gift. Our family has changed in the best way for the better,” she shared.
"Are there full-time aunties out there?" she said, adding that she could spend her entire day with the baby.
Last month, when Khai turned one, her aunt took to Instagram and wrote a heartwarming birthday note for her, along with some endearing photos.
"Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with…. I didn't know my heart could grow this big!!!!" she wrote.
"You make me smile when I'm sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive. I can't wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all @gigihadid@zayn thank you for my forever best friend,” she added.
