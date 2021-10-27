Jerry O’Connell shares what 'disgusting' thing Kourtney Kardashian did

Jerry O’Connell has given a glimpse of his recent interaction with Kourtney Kardashian.

In an episode on Watch What Happens Live, he was asked over his experience with celebrities to which he narrated his story with the Poosh founder.

"There is a strip-mall down the street from our house where my kids go to a math tutor because they're failing math and there's also other places like a karate dojo and a dry cleaner," he began.

"There was a very expensive Bentley, I don't even know if it was a Bentley, it was some expensive huge car and it was taking up about three spaces and I was with my two kids,

"And I was like 'This is disgusting, look at how rich people just take up all these spaces, they have no regard for us regular people.'"