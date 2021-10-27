Spotify posts net profit of two million euros in third quarter

Stockholm: Music streaming service Spotify on Wednesday posted a net profit of two million euros in the third quarter, just the sixth time it has turned a profit since being listed in 2018.
The number of active users rose by 19 percent from a year ago to 381 million at the end of September, while paying subscribers -- Spotify´s main source of revenue -- also rose by 19 percent to 172 million, the group said.
'They're very excited about this film,' says Angelina Jolie
US actress Reese Witherspoon was the first to appreciate Emma’s new role, saying “Yes!! I love this. Go E!”
Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick called it quits in September after almost a year of dating
Halsey welcomed son Ender with boyfriend Alev Aydin
Amanda Seyfried welcomed her second child with actor Thomas Sudeikis in September last year
Indian commentator criticized Waqar Younis for calling Rizwan’s on-field namaz ‘special’