Wednesday October 27, 2021
Spotify posts net profit of two million euros in third quarter

The number of active users rose by 19 percent from a year ago to 381 million at the end of September

By AFP
October 27, 2021
Stockholm: Music streaming service Spotify on Wednesday posted a net profit of two million euros in the third quarter, just the sixth time it has turned a profit since being listed in 2018.

The number of active users rose by 19 percent from a year ago to 381 million at the end of September, while paying subscribers -- Spotify´s main source of revenue -- also rose by 19 percent to 172 million, the group said.