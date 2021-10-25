Bella Hadid becomes Bond girl as she rocks Agent 007 top and string bikini for a shoot

Supermodel Bella Hadid appeared to be a Bond girl in 'Agent 007' cropped top and string bikini bottoms in behind-the-scenes snaps from Michael Kors campaign video.

Gigi Hadid's sweet sister continued to look like every inch the Bond girl as she shared her never-before-seen photos.

The 25-year-old showcased her bronzed frame while bringing the heat in a pool shoot during a styling session.



The Kors 007 capsule collection was timed to coincide with the release of No Time To Die with Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, and Ana de Armas. But, Bella who is a face of Michael Kors was tapped to appear in the brand's latest James Bond themed campaign and she shared some behind the scenes snaps.



As a face of the brand, naturally she was tapped for their latest campaign which was shot at The Ocean Club in the Bahamas—the same destination seen in the 007 film Casino Royale.



In a few images, Bella Hadid showed off her very toned and tanned tummy while wearing high rise bikini bottoms and a cropped black tee.