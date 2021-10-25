Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan break T20 World Cup partnership record

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam (R) and his teammate Mohammad Rizwan celebrate their win in the ICC T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. —AFP

KARACHI: Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan scored the highest partnership for the T20 World Cup on Sunday in a thrilling clash against India.

The openers put up 152 runs for the opening partnership, ensuring the Men in Green successfully chased India's mediocre total down easily.

The last highest T20 World Cup partnership was made by Salman Butt and Kamran Akmal back in 2010. The two had scored 142 runs together.

Babar, Rizwan break Pakistan's partnership record against India

Pakistan’s openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam created a record of Pakistan’s best-ever partnership for any wicket against India in T20Is.

The duo reached the milestone on Sunday during the World Cup match against the arch-rivals in Dubai.

They surpassed the 9-year-old record created by Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik when they scored 106 runs for the fourth wicket in 2012 at Bangalore.



Pakistan’s Rizwan, meanwhile, also completed 1,500 T20 runs in the ongoing calendar year. He’s only the second Pakistani after Babar Azam to score 1,500 runs in a calendar year.

The duo also posted the highest ever partnership for any wicket by any team against India in T20Is, surpassing the previous record of 133 by David Warner and Shane Watson.