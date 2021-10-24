In a first, Pakistan beat India in T20 World Cup

Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24. — Photo: AFP

DUBAI: In a first, Pakistan beat India in a T20 World Cup match, as skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan lead the team to victory without a wicket's loss.

India and Pakistan have clashed a total of six times in T20 World Cups, with Men In Green winning this fixture, while the rest of the five were win by the Men In Blue.

Babar (68) and wicket-keeper Rizwan (78) were able to complete the best partnership against India, posting the highest ever partnership for any wicket by any team against the Men In Blue in T20Is surpassing 133 by David Warner and Shane Watson.

India had handed Pakistan a 152-run target after Babar had decided to bowl first.

The Pakistani bowlers were on top of India, as they took quick wickets and sent Men In Blue's batsmen packing. Shaheen Shah Afridi also, for the first time, dismissed Indian skipper Virat Kohli — who Pakistan never dismissed in a T20 World Cup.

India were not impressive with the bat, but Kohli played a captain's innings as he scored 57 off 49 balls, while Rishabh Pant also added 39 runs to the total.

India were able to put up a total of 157 for the loss of seven wickets.