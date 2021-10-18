Private school to study Meghan Markle as part of 'white privilege' lessons

Meghan Markle's example will be used to teach students about topics like microaggression

A private school in London will be discussing "white privilege" through the example of Meghan Markle in its lessons .

The headmaster said teachers would "explore with students the difficulties faced by both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton when they joined the Royal Family but [learn] that Meghan Markle faced additional challenges based on social speculations associated with her race", as reported by The Sunday Times.

Students would also learn the concept of "microaggression".

The headmaster also said: "We do not teach white privilege in order to engender a sense of guilt among our white community [but] to help all our young people, of whatever racial origin, to unpick and better understand the complexities and sensitivities of a real and live issue that matters to them and to so much of the society they occupy."