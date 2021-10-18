Johnny Depp graces red carpet at Rome Film Festival in Captain Jack Sparrow style

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp channelled Captain Jack Sparrow at the Rome Film Festival, looking in good spirits as he appeared at the Rome Film Festival, for the screening of his new TV series, Puffins.

The 58-year-old actor smiled widely and waved at waiting fans at the bash, rocking a pinstripe black waistcoat and jeans.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star added a tan jacket to the look, and accessorised with a selection of scarves, necklaces, sunglasses and a hat.



At one point, he held his hands up in appreciation for the audience before making his way into the screening.

Johnny plays Johnny Puffin in the animated series, which is available to stream on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.



Depp is currently embroiled in an ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, after losing a libel trial last year over an article that branded him a ‘wife-beater’.